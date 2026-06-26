The global financial system is not broken. It was never designed to serve the people it processes. It was constructed, clause by clause, board appointment by board appointment, over the better part of a century, to move wealth in one direction and paper over the theft with the language of markets.

What most people experience as an economy is a stage set with the correct measurements.

The numbers rise. The indices flash. Growth is announced in fiscal quarters while wages stagnate across decades. There is a word for a system designed to look like something other than what it is. That word is fraud.

Understand who actually controls this architecture.

Three asset management firms, BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, are collectively the dominant shareholders in most Fortune 500 companies. Together they represent a concentration of ownership that no regulatory framework in the democratic world was built to address because nothing like it had ever existed. BlackRock alone manages assets worth more than the GDP of Japan. That is not a financial institution sitting inside an economy. That is an economic force that the political system has been restructured around.

These firms do not passively invest. They seat representatives at every major corporate board. They shape compensation structures, executive behaviour, merger strategy, and legislative lobbying. They do this while maintaining the fiction of neutrality. There is no neutral capital. There is only capital with interests.

The world this system has produced has three tiers. Those tiers have hardened past the point of natural correction.

At the top: the economic elites. The asset managers. The billionaire class. The hedge funds and private equity operators who treat nations as portfolios and governments as line items. They do not run for office. They do not need to. They pay the people who do.

The second tier is the political class. These are not public servants in any meaningful sense. They are contractors, and the entity holding the contract is not the electorate. Campaign finance laws in the United States, particularly the Citizens United decision, converted what had previously been corruption into legal procedure. Corporations became persons. Money became speech. The wealthiest voices in the country speak the loudest, and in return they receive the legislation they require.

When politicians leave office, the compensation structure continues. Speaking engagements at rates that dwarf the annual income of the people they once governed. Board positions. Consultancy agreements. Think tank fellowships funded by the same foundations that wrote the legislation they passed while in power. The revolving door does not spin. It locks.

What the political class delivers in exchange is the policy architecture of permanent upward wealth transfer.

Tax codes that burden labour at higher rates than capital. Corporate subsidies dressed as economic development. Deregulation sold as freedom. Trade frameworks written by the industries they nominally govern. Public pension systems dismantled and redirected to private equity. Healthcare markets structured to protect margin rather than patient outcomes. Housing policy that inflates asset values for owners while pricing everyone else out of ownership for a generation.

The third tier is the rest of us.

We are told we inhabit a meritocracy. We are told the market rewards effort and that failure is personal. We work. We pay taxes that flow upward through every major public expenditure: infrastructure the wealthy require, courts that protect their property, defence contracts held by their firms, and the bailout mechanisms that socialise their losses while their gains remain private.

This is not poverty in the traditional sense. It is something more precisely engineered. It is a condition of almost enough. Enough to service debt. Enough to consume. Not enough to accumulate capital, exit the system, or pass meaningful generational wealth to the people you love.

The elites understand the mathematics of their own system.

They know the history. 1789. 1917. 1968. They know that concentrations of this scale produce instability, and they have built a management system around that knowledge. That management system is not reform. It is distraction.

Culture wars are a business model.

The panic over immigration is not a spontaneous eruption of public anxiety. It is manufactured and delivered through media ecosystems financed by the same class of billionaires who benefit from suppressed wages, broken unions, and a labour market too fractured to organise. The word socialism is deployed not as a descriptor of any policy but as a fear trigger, a word engineered to make working people defend the very system extracting value from their lives.

Notice who is always running this operation. It is always the far right. It is always the political movement most directly funded by concentrated capital. The far right does not accidentally spread fear about immigrants and socialists while their donors accumulate everything. They are paid to do exactly that. The purpose is to have the third tier argue with itself over identity and the border while the structural theft continues uninterrupted above the noise.

In no country on earth is this operating more nakedly than in the United States under the current administration.

Donald Trump is not an aberration. He is the logic of the system with the casing removed. Every policy decision his administration has made since returning to power traces directly to a financial beneficiary, and that beneficiary is not the American public.

Tariffs announced in the rhetoric of economic nationalism have functioned as leverage instruments for personal and donor business positioning. Deregulation packages have delivered billions in compliance savings to the industries that financed the campaign. Defence budget expansions flow to contractors whose executives sat on transition advisory boards. Tax restructuring relieves the burden on the top income bracket and shifts the weight onto everyone below it. Foreign policy, including decisions about which conflicts to support, prolong, or engineer, follows the financial interests of the fossil fuel sector, the arms manufacturing industry, and the private intelligence firms whose ownership structures overlap with the network around Trump and his allies.

This is not governance. It is a grift at civilisational scale. Every decision is a toll booth. Every policy is a transfer.

The American public is beginning to understand the distinction.

Which is why the next rupture, when it arrives, starts there.

The United States carries the specific combination of conditions that historically precede systemic transformation or mass political violence. Wealth inequality more extreme than anywhere in the developed world. A political class openly and legally purchased by concentrated capital. A population armed at rates unmatched on earth. Institutional trust collapsed across every major public body. An information ecosystem that has dissolved the shared factual ground that democratic function requires. An entire generation that entered adulthood carrying more debt than their parents accumulated in a lifetime, structurally locked out of the asset wealth their parents treated as default.

The form of rupture is not predictable with precision. It may begin as an electoral realignment that bypasses both existing parties entirely and produces something neither controls. It may begin as a general strike in the sectors, logistics, healthcare, distribution, that the ownership class has discovered it cannot offshore or automate. It may begin as something that looks like disorder in real time and is only legible as transformation once it has passed.

What it will not resemble is any historical revolution it gets compared to. It will be native to the media environment it grows inside of. It will be networked, fast, and it will cross borders before governments understand what is moving across them.

Which nations follow is partly geography and partly arithmetic.

France has already shown the template. The Gilets Jaunes movement that emerged in 2018 was a spontaneous, decentralised uprising that reached across every conventional ideological line, driven by exactly this cost structure: energy prices that broke ordinary working people while the assets of the wealthy appreciated. It was suppressed by the state. The conditions that produced it were never resolved.

The United Kingdom is carrying the compounded social debt of fifteen years of austerity against stagnant wages, a housing market that has made ownership a function of inheritance rather than work, a National Health Service deliberately starved to make privatisation appear inevitable, and a political class that cannot produce a coherent answer to any of it.

Germany’s postwar industrial model is cracking under energy costs and trade disruption while its political centre fragments at both ends simultaneously. The AfD’s rise is not a cause. It is a symptom of the same condition producing far right surges across every country where the third tier has been squeezed past endurance.

South Korea, Brazil, and Colombia have all produced mass mobilisations against elite capture inside the last decade. South Korea’s candlelight revolution that toppled a sitting president. Brazil’s recurring cycle of upheaval against a political economy built on corruption and inequality. Colombia’s 2021 national strike against a tax reform that would have reached deepest into the pockets with the least in them. These are not separate events. They are the same event at different timestamps.

The Arab Spring failed in most cases not because the conditions were wrong but because the opposition was fragmented and the international architecture supported incumbent regimes against their own populations. The power that crushed those revolutions is now itself in the hands of the grift. That changes the calculus for every future mobilisation the system will produce.

The elites have always survived revolutions by absorbing their leadership, redirecting their energy, or deploying state violence to reset the terms. Those tools still exist. But the legitimacy required to use them without consequences is eroding faster than at any point in the postwar period.

The system they built required belief to function. It needed people to believe that the rules were neutral, that the market was fair, that the politician worked for them, and that patience and hard work would produce a decent life.

That belief is going.

And what comes after belief is not apathy. History is unambiguous on that point.

Adam Coleman