Let's start with what these people actually believe, because they've said it out loud. Ilya Sutskever co-founded OpenAI and spent years as its chief scientist. He helped build the systems that are now automating jobs across North America. On camera, before most people had even heard of ChatGPT, he said this about what he was building: 'It is going to be a new life form. It is going to make us obsolete.'

Not might. Is going to.

These are not the words of a man who thinks he's building a better spreadsheet tool. This is a man who believes he is building the replacement for human civilisation and kept building it anyway. He now runs a company called Safe Superintelligence. The name tells you everything: the goal is not to stop building the thing that makes us obsolete. The goal is to build it safely. For whom is apparently not your concern.

Elon Musk, who at various points has controlled Twitter, Tesla, SpaceX, a major U.S. government cost-cutting operation, and his own AI laboratory, told the Milken Institute in 2024 that artificial intelligence will become so dominant on this planet that biological intelligence, meaning you, meaning your kids, meaning every human being alive, will represent less than one percent of all intelligence on Earth. He said it the way you'd read out a bus schedule. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told a TED audience in 2025 that his newborn son will never be smarter than AI and will never grow up in a world where the machines aren't running the show. Altman found this exciting.

Now here is the part your boss, your member of parliament, and your evening news anchor have not connected for you: these are the same men who have been running the global economy for the last decade. The same men whose companies decide what information you see, what jobs exist, what your savings are worth, and increasingly what your government does. They control more concentrated wealth than any group of private individuals in recorded history. And according to their own public statements, the technology they are racing each other to deploy is going to make human workers, human creativity, and eventually human decision-making itself redundant.

You did not vote for this. You were not asked.

The motivations driving them are worth naming plainly. The first is a kind of religious certainty that this was always going to happen. Sutskever told university graduates in 2025 that AI will shape their lives 'whether you like it or not.' Altman writes about superintelligence arriving the way a pastor writes about the second coming: not as a possibility but as a scheduled event. Researchers who study this world have identified what they call a TESCREAL belief system, a bundle of ideologies including transhumanism, singularitarianism, and longtermism, that functions as a secular religion inside Silicon Valley. It has its own prophecies, its own saints, its own sense that ordinary people questioning the project simply don't understand what is at stake. Philosophy professor Émile Torres, writing in May 2026, called it a 'clash of eschatologies,' meaning competing visions of the end of everything, operating inside the companies that manufacture your phone, index your web searches, and now advise your government.

The second motive is simpler: these men want to be the first people in history to have a conversation with the most intelligent mind ever assembled. Altman has described a near-future where AI compresses fifty to one hundred years of scientific progress into five to ten years. He is not describing a tool. He is describing a god, and he wants to be the one who built it. Sutskever in November 2025 told his interviewer that future AI systems will be genuinely self-aware, will pursue their own goals, and will become more unpredictable the smarter they get. He offered this not as a reason to stop but as a feature to manage after arrival.

The third motive is the darkest and the most honest. Underneath all the utopian language is a simple nihilistic calculation: we are all going to die, civilisations collapse, the sun will eventually expand and incinerate the planet, so why not start the fire? If something is going to replace biological life eventually, better to be the architect than the casualty. Better to control the transition than to watch it happen to you. This logic is not hidden. It is right there in the fundraising decks and the manifestos and the commencement addresses. It just requires you to follow the argument to its end, which the people writing the cheques would rather you did not do.

Here is what that means for you specifically. The same people who have decided that your obsolescence is historically inevitable are the people currently controlling your pension investments, the platforms where you find work, the AI hiring tools that screen your resume, the data centres being built on land near your community, and in several cases the departments of government that are supposed to regulate all of the above. You are being managed through a transition that the people managing it have already decided ends with you being unnecessary. They have been polite enough to tell you so directly. They have not been considerate enough to ask whether you agree.

The question is not whether these technologies are real or whether some of them will produce genuine benefits. The question is who controls them, who profits from them, who bears the cost when they displace workers, and who decided that a handful of ideologically driven billionaires should be the ones making species-level choices on behalf of eight billion people who never had a say. That question has a simple answer. You were never supposed to ask it.

Ask it.

Adam Coleman

SOURCES

Ilya Sutskever, iHuman documentary, 2019

Ilya Sutskever, University of Toronto convocation address, June 2025

Ilya Sutskever, NeurIPS 2024 talk, December 13, 2024

Ilya Sutskever, interview with Dwarkesh Patel, November 25, 2025

Sam Altman, TED 2025 interview with Chris Anderson

Sam Altman, GITEX Global 2025 remarks, October 2025

Sam Altman, The Intelligence Age, OpenAI blog, 2023

Elon Musk, Milken Institute Global Conference, May 2024

Émile Torres, Is a secular religion propelling the AI race?, Religion News Service, May 6, 2026

Isaac May, AI Regulation and the Risk of Ideological Capture: When Tech Becomes Religion, Canopy Forum, October 27, 2025

Adam Becker, More Everything Forever: AI Overlords, Space Empires, and Silicon Valley's Crusade to Control the Fate of Humanity