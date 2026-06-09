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Weimar King's avatar
Weimar King
4h

Grampaw Greed decided it had been too long since family got together and planned a family reunion

His sisters deceit and manipulation meet up with their cousins corruption. Aunt hipocracy made the bad potato salad, and Uncle Smokey backroom delivered the fall off the bone ribs. And a good time was had by all that could afford the trip back home. Sickening

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