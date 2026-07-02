Two men sit in the British Columbia legislature right now facing some of the most serious charges a person can face. One is accused of sexual assault. The other is accused of assault, assault by choking, and uttering threats against an intimate partner. Both deny the allegations. Both remain sitting members of the legislative assembly, drawing a salary, casting votes, and meeting constituents in their offices. Nothing in provincial law can remove them. This is not an accident. It is the design.

Jordan Kealy represents Peace River North. He was charged on June 3 with one count of sexual assault, alleged to have occurred sometime between January and September of 2024, in the rural stretch near Fort St. John where he farms. A special prosecutor was quietly appointed back in February to keep the file clear of political interference, given that the accused was a sitting elected official. Kealy says he is innocent and will prove it in court. He has refused to resign and refused to take a leave of absence. His first court appearance is on July 6.

Hon Chan represents Richmond Centre. In March he was charged with assault, assault by choking, and uttering threats, in what the BC Prosecution Service internally classifies as an intimate partner violence file. The alleged conduct dates to January 2024, months before he was elected. A special prosecutor was assigned to his file back in June of last year, nine months before the public ever learned a thing. The BC Conservatives removed him from caucus within a day of finding out. They did not ask him to resign, and they never cancelled his party membership. He remains, on paper, a Conservative who the Conservatives will not let sit with them.

This is not new territory for Peace River North. A previous MLA for the riding, Pat Pimm, was also charged with assault back in 2016. Those charges were stayed the following year and the case never reached a verdict. Pimm quietly left caucus before the public learned why, and never ran again. British Columbia has had a decade to build a real answer to this exact scenario. It built silence instead.

Neither Kealy nor Chan has been convicted of anything, and nothing here should be read otherwise. But guilt or innocence is not actually the question British Columbia has failed to answer. The question is why a sitting legislator facing charges this serious keeps the full power of the office while the case moves through the courts, a process that can take years.

British Columbia already solved this exact problem once, just never at this level of government. In 2022, then municipal affairs minister Nathan Cullen brought in legislation forcing local politicians, mayors, councillors, school trustees, onto mandatory paid leave the moment they are charged with a serious offence, and out of office entirely if convicted of an indictable crime. A Penticton city councillor has been sitting on exactly that kind of leave for close to two years while historical sexual offence allegations against him worked through two trials. The law exists. It works. It was simply never extended upward, to the people who write the laws in the first place.

That is the real scandal here. Not that two men were charged, people get charged. The scandal is that the legislature carved out an exemption for itself. An MLA can only be forced from office through conviction on an indictable offence, a bar so high that a guilty finding on a lesser charge changes nothing at all. Voters technically have one tool, a recall petition, but it cannot even begin until eighteen months after an election, and it requires signatures from more than forty per cent of every registered voter in the riding, informed or not, engaged or not. No other province in Canada even bothers with a recall law. British Columbia built one so onerous it might as well not exist. Amelia Boultbee, the Independent MLA for Penticton and Summerland, tried to fix that months before either scandal broke. Back in December she introduced a private member's bill to cut the threshold to the number of votes an MLA actually received in the last election, and shorten the wait from eighteen months to twelve. It has not moved.

Boultbee sits close enough to both accused men to know exactly what this failure looks like from the inside. Kealy sits to her left. Chan sits to her right. A survivor of sexual assault herself, she has spent weeks publicly asking her colleagues to request a paid leave voluntarily, while preparing a second private member's bill for the fall session that would make leave automatic, copied directly from the municipal model. She has pointed out something that should embarrass every party in that building. Chan lost his caucus seat but kept his party card. She lost her own party card for taking a bill to committee.

Boultbee suspects the real obstacle is arithmetic, not principle. The governing NDP holds a slim majority. Every independent vote in that chamber, including two men under criminal charge, is worth protecting for whoever might need it later. That is not a conspiracy. It is simply how power behaves when nobody is forced to give any of it up.

Then there is the question nobody in Conservative leadership has answered cleanly. New leader Kerry Lynne Findlay stood on stage with Kealy days before his charge became public, after accepting his support throughout her leadership campaign and signalling plans to bring him back into caucus. A special prosecutor had already been assigned to his file for four months by then. Findlay has declined to say what she knew or when she knew it. She is currently the subject of her own federal investigation, over allegations that her failed 2025 campaign accepted $75,000 in undeclared services in exchange for promised government contracts. Her campaign's response to that story was not disclosure. It was a legal threat against the outlet that reported it.

None of this proves a cover up in the criminal sense. It proves something more durable. A political culture built to absorb scandal quietly, protect incumbency, and treat transparency as optional until a reporter forces the issue. Two special prosecutors worked in silence for months. Two parties learned only when the accused chose to tell them. Two men chose to stay. Nothing in the law required otherwise.

Boultbee's bill lands in the fall. It deserves to pass on its own merits, regardless of who it costs a vote. Until it does, the legislature that writes British Columbia's laws will keep operating under looser accountability rules than the city councils it governs. A body that cannot remove the accused was never built to protect the public. It was built to protect itself.

Adam Coleman

Sources: CBC News, The Globe and Mail, The Tyee, Castanet, Business in Vancouver