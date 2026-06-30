The image says it all. Heather Maahs, Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s pick for Opposition Leader, told British Columbians that David Eby needs to comply with Donald Trump. Not negotiate. Not resist. Comply.

Trump’s trade machine does not reward compliance. It rewards weakness and extracts more from the compliant. Every government that bent to Trump since January 2025 found conditions getting worse, not better. A BC government signalling compliance has surrendered the only leverage this province holds.

David Eby chose the other path. The path is right.

The response to American economic aggression is to build a stronger internal economy, protect workers from corporate extraction, and fund that protection with revenue that already exists but is not being collected. That revenue sits in income brackets above $200,000 a year and in the retained earnings of corporations posting record profits throughout the cost of living crisis that has destroyed working-class BC.

The province should implement a progressive surtax on personal incomes between $200,000 and $10 million structured on a bell curve. The rate accelerates steeply from the $200,000 threshold, peaks between $1 million and $4 million where the greatest concentration of high income earnings sits, and tapers toward a flat rate at $10 million. This collects where the money is. Corporate taxation must also rise, with a differentiated rate separating productive industrial capital from extractive rent seeking capital, written into statute.

Competition enforcement has been absent in this country for a generation. The Eby government should demand the federal government fully resource the Competition Bureau to investigate price fixing and market concentration in grocery, telecommunications, financial services, and housing.

Labour law must move further. BC should adopt binding first contract arbitration now, eliminating the employer tactic of exhausting newly certified unions through prolonged bad faith bargaining. International models already exist. German codetermination puts workers on corporate boards. Swedish sectoral bargaining sets industry-wide standards. Danish flexicurity guarantees income security through job transitions. Australian first contract arbitration empowers tribunals to impose binding agreements when employers stonewall. BC should incorporate all applicable frameworks into the Labour Relations Code and Employment Standards Act.

Eby must also go on record demanding the federal Liberals oppose any legislation that undermines union certification, collective bargaining, or the right to strike. The contradiction of claiming to support workers while using state power to terminate disputes on employer terms must be named, publicly, and often.

Kerry-Lynne Findlay would have this province comply with a hostile foreign government, surrender regulatory sovereignty, and protect corporate profits over worker wages. That is not an agenda. That is a surrender document.

Eby’s path is harder. It requires collecting revenue from those who have evaded accountability for decades, enforcing laws already on the books, and modernising a labour code that still treats workers as a cost to be managed.

Hard is not a reason to choose compliance.

Build something instead.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

BC Labour Relations Code, Province of British Columbia

Fair Work Act 2009, Commonwealth of Australia

Competition Act, RSC 1985, Government of Canada

German Codetermination Act (Mitbestimmungsgesetz), Federal Republic of Germany

BC Budget 2025-26, Ministry of Finance, Province of British Columbia