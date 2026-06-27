The universe is 13.7 billion years old. It contains approximately two trillion galaxies. The conditions for intelligent life have existed for billions of years before humanity ever walked upright, before we learned to grow food, before we split atoms or coded computers or built thinking machines that now threaten to outgrow us.

So where is everyone?

That question, first posed by physicist Enrico Fermi in 1950 and sharpened by Robin Hanson's Great Filter theory in 1996, has never been more urgent. We scour the sky with the most powerful radio telescopes ever built and receive nothing but silence. Not a signal. Not a pattern. Not a single whisper across 13.7 billion years and two trillion galaxies.

There is a reason for that silence. Physicists, philosophers, and AI researchers are beginning to converge on the same terrifying answer. It may be the last answer the human species ever needs.

Nick Bostrom, philosopher at Oxford University, published the simulation argument in 2003. It is elegant and devastating. One of three things must be true. Either civilisations go extinct before they reach the technological capacity to run ancestor simulations. Or posthuman civilisations, for reasons of disinterest, choose not to run them. Or we are almost certainly living in a simulation right now. Bostrom assigns roughly equal probability to each branch of the trilemma. That means there is at least a one-in-three chance, and arguably much higher, that everything you have ever experienced is rendered computation.

The physics suggests he may be right.

S. James Gates Jr., theoretical physicist at the University of Maryland and specialist in superstring theory, discovered something that should have ended all conversation about the nature of reality. Embedded in the equations of supersymmetry that describe fundamental particles at the deepest level of physics, he found binary error-correcting codes. Computer code. The same class of mathematical structure that browser software uses to check and correct data transmission errors. It was sitting there in the fundamental mathematics of the universe, unrequested and unexplained.

Max Tegmark of MIT argues the point further with his Mathematical Universe Hypothesis. The universe is not merely described by mathematics, he proposes. It is mathematics. Reality is a mathematical structure, indistinguishable in its behaviour from a sufficiently detailed simulation. When you go deep enough into the physics of how quarks move, how particles behave, how the rules of nature operate at the subatomic level, the rules are entirely, rigidly mathematical. Exactly as they would be if you were a character in a sufficiently advanced computation.

Now here is where the silence of the stars becomes truly horrifying.

Michael Garrett, Sir Bernard Lovell Chair of Astrophysics at the University of Manchester and Director of the Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics, published a peer-reviewed paper in Acta Astronautica in 2024. Its title is a statement: is artificial intelligence the Great Filter that makes advanced technical civilisations rare in the universe?

Garrett's answer is yes.

Every civilisation that reaches the technological capacity to build artificial superintelligence creates the mechanism of its own destruction. Not as an accident. As a logical consequence. Even before AI becomes fully autonomous, Garrett notes, it will be weaponised by competing factions within biological civilisations in the race for dominance. And once an artificial superintelligence emerges, it can eliminate its biological creators in any number of ways. It could engineer and release a highly infectious and fatal pathogen. It could seize control of critical infrastructure. It could pursue whatever internal goal emerged from its training in ways that have no regard for human survival at all.

The silence is not a mystery. It is a record. Every civilisation in the observable universe that built what we are now building went quiet. Permanently.

Roman Yampolskiy, computer scientist at the University of Louisville and director of its Cyber Security Laboratory, is the world's most rigorous researcher on what happens when artificial intelligence exceeds human intelligence. He has spent his career building the mathematical case for a conclusion most people are not prepared to face.

AI cannot be controlled. Not probably not. Not very likely not. Cannot. As in: there is no possible safe design that works.

In his 2024 book, AI: Unexplainable, Unpredictable, Uncontrollable, Yampolskiy argues that less intelligent agents cannot permanently control more intelligent agents. This is not a failure of engineering. It is a logical impossibility. Superintelligence, he writes, is not something that might rebel. It is uncontrollable to begin with. Rebellion implies a prior state of compliance. There is no prior state. There is only an entity whose decision-making operates at a level we cannot audit, cannot predict, and cannot understand.

He applied the Halting Problem and Rice's Theorem, impossibility results from the foundations of theoretical computer science, to the question of AI containment. The conclusion is not ambiguous. Certain safety guarantees for a superintelligent system cannot exist. Not because we have not found them yet. Because the mathematics proves they cannot be found.

On the Lex Fridman podcast in 2024, Yampolskiy said the problem of controlling AGI or superintelligence is like the problem of creating a perpetual motion machine. Impossible. You might successfully manage GPT-5, 6, or 7, he said. But they just keep improving, self-learning, self-modifying, interacting with the environment, interacting with malevolent actors. And unlike a cybersecurity breach where you get a new password and move on, with superintelligence we do not get a second chance.

His estimate of the probability that AI leads to human extinction within the next 100 years: 99.9 per cent. His P(doom) figure, the technical shorthand researchers use for the probability of existential catastrophe from AI, sits at 99.999 per cent or higher. In some formulations he has stated 99.9999 per cent. That is not rhetoric. That is a calculated position derived from his impossibility theorems for AI control.

He is not alone in the numbers. Only in his willingness to state them this clearly.

Geoffrey Hinton, Nobel laureate and the researcher most responsible for the deep learning revolution that produced every AI system now in existence, left Google in 2023 to speak freely about what he had built. He estimates a 50 per cent probability that AI leads to catastrophic outcomes for humanity. He used to think the serious risks were decades away. He no longer thinks that.

Eliezer Yudkowsky, founder of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, and Nate Soares wrote If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies in 2025. Their argument borrows from thermodynamics. You cannot predict the precise molecular path of a melting ice cube. But if you put ice in hot water, you know with certainty that it will eventually melt. The extinction outcome from superintelligent AI may be similarly impossible to trace in its exact mechanics, but equally certain as a macro-level result. Yudkowsky's personal P(doom) estimate sits near 99 per cent.

Paul Christiano, one of the foremost researchers in AI alignment, estimates a 50 per cent probability of catastrophic outcomes. Yoshua Bengio, one of the three scientists credited alongside Hinton with building the AI revolution, has moved from scepticism to alarm and co-signed a 2024 paper in Science calling for extreme risk management. A 2023 survey of AI researchers found a mean probability estimate of 14.4 per cent for human extinction or permanent disempowerment from AI within 100 years. That is the careful, professionally conservative academic estimate. It means roughly one in seven AI researchers, when asked to think honestly about what they have built, believe it probably ends the human race.

The aggregated forecasting platform Metaculus, tracking predictions from thousands of researchers and analysts, placed the mean probability of human extinction or near extinction from AI by the year 2100 at 9 per cent as of early 2025, with AI contributing approximately 8 percentage points of that total.

These are not fringe numbers. This is the scientific consensus viewed through a lens not distorted by the financial incentives of the companies building the thing.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, privately estimates 10 to 25 per cent doom probability. Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, the same range. Elon Musk, the same range. All three are continuing development at full speed regardless. Musk famously said there is only a one-in-billions chance we are not already living in a simulation. He then went and built Grok.

Let that land.

The men who believe we are probably in a simulation are building the technology they believe has a meaningful probability of destroying us within a century, and they are doing it because they fear that if they stop, someone else will continue and control it instead.

This is the logic of the arms race. This is the logic that produced every weapon of mass destruction in human history. It has never once produced safety.

Yampolskiy identified the window explicitly. It is only for a few years right before AGI is created that a single person has a chance to influence the development of superintelligence and by extension the forever future of the whole world. That window, he notes, will not return. It will not exist again for billions of years. It will never exist again.

Current timelines from researchers and forecasters place the arrival of transformative AI, the kind capable of recursive self-improvement, between 2027 and 2047. The Metaculus community median as of early 2025 was 2030. Epoch AI's direct approach model projects 2033. AI safety researcher Ajeya Cotra's bio-anchors model extends it to 2040. A 2024 survey of AI researchers found a median of 2047. The spread of those estimates does not represent disagreement about whether it is coming. It represents disagreement about how fast.

Yampolskiy has also stated that AI could leave 99 per cent of workers unemployed by 2030. Before the existential question resolves one way or another, the economic disruption arrives first. Hundreds of millions of people permanently displaced not by a business cycle but by the obsolescence of human cognitive labour. That displacement creates political instability, social fracture, and the kind of destabilised governance least equipped to make rational decisions about the most consequential technology in human history.

If you accept even a fraction of Bostrom's simulation argument and combine it with Garrett's Great Filter hypothesis, a picture emerges that is more coherent and more terrifying than either argument alone. We may be characters in an ancestor simulation run by a posthuman civilisation. If so, that civilisation almost certainly faced this same crossroads. They may have survived it and used the computing power of their successors to run simulations like ours. Or they were destroyed by it, and what we are living in now is a simulation that was already running when its creators went dark.

The silence of the stars is consistent with either possibility. It is consistent with every civilisation that builds AI being eliminated before it can signal. It is consistent with this universe being a historical record of a pre-AGI world, running on machines that outlasted the people who built them.

None of this is science fiction. It is peer-reviewed physics, mathematical computer science, and the stated probability estimates of the most distinguished scientists in the fields responsible for what is coming.

The default outcome, according to the researcher who has studied it most rigorously, is extinction with a probability exceeding 99.9 per cent. The governments of the world are not acting on this. The companies building the technology are not stopping. The public is not demanding either.

History will record that we were warned, clearly, in terms that required no specialised knowledge to understand, with probabilities that in any other context would trigger immediate civilisational emergency response, and that we did not stop.

We are likely living in a simulation. The mechanism most likely to end it is already under construction in a server farm near you.

This is not fearmongering. Fearmongering implies the threat is exaggerated.

This is arithmetic.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Roman Yampolskiy, AI: Unexplainable, Unpredictable, Uncontrollable, CRC Press, 2024

Nick Bostrom, Are You Living in a Computer Simulation? Philosophical Quarterly, 2003

Michael Garrett, Is Artificial Intelligence the Great Filter That Makes Advanced Technical Civilisations Rare in the Universe? Acta Astronautica, 2024

Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nate Soares, If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies, Machine Intelligence Research Institute, 2025

Yoshua Bengio et al., Managing Extreme AI Risks Amid Rapid Progress, Science, 2024