The bombshell landed this morning. The Washington Post published the results of a year-long investigation revealing that Tulsi Gabbard, who until last week controlled the most powerful intelligence apparatus on Earth, spent decades taking direction from Chris Butler, the 78-year-old leader of a secretive Hawaii-based religious sect that former members describe, without reservation, as a cult.

This is not a metaphor. This is the actual condition of American democracy in June 2026.

Gabbard resigned as Director of National Intelligence effective June 19, citing her husband’s deteriorating health. She left behind a 15-month tenure already scarred by conspiracy theories, reversed testimony, and a devotion to Donald Trump that critics said bordered on total submission. Now comes the evidence that none of it was even her idea.

The Post’s investigation reviewed more than 25,000 documents obtained from Rebecca Saltzburg, a former member of Butler’s organisation, the Science of Identity Foundation, who worked on multiple Gabbard congressional campaigns. Saltzburg initially vouched for Gabbard as a genuine freethinker who answered to no one. Then she logged into an old Gmail account and found the emails.

They came from NineIsles.com. A domain used exclusively by Butler’s inner office, reserved for his secretaries and select disciples. The emails contained detailed political memos. Instructions on which legislation to introduce. Talking points for television appearances. Directives on how to position herself on foreign policy questions. Butler does not use a computer. His orders were spoken aloud, transcribed by his people, and sent.

The memos were deliberately unattributed. No name, ever. Saltzburg told the Post that the anonymity was intentional. If the emails ever surfaced, Butler’s identity would stay protected.

It did not stay protected.

In 2014, a memo instructed Gabbard to introduce legislation targeting countries whose citizens had fought for the Islamic State. She released a public statement the following day. She introduced the bill one week later. The Post found dozens of instances between 2014 and 2016 in which Gabbard’s public statements and voting record matched the directives with unmistakable precision.

Former members of the Science of Identity Foundation describe Butler as a deity to his followers. “I was raised to believe Chris Butler was God’s voice on Earth,” one survivor wrote in 2017. “If you questioned him or offended him in any way, you were effectively offending God.” A New York magazine profile called him “vulgar and vindictive,” a man who publicly humiliated his disciples and framed the abuse as divine mercy.

This man appears to have been directing the woman who oversaw 18 intelligence agencies and a $75 billion annual budget.

Anita van Duyn spent 15 years inside the SIF. Before Gabbard’s confirmation hearing, she sent warning letters directly to Democratic senators including Tammy Duckworth, Elizabeth Warren, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She laid out Gabbard’s documented ties to Butler and the organisation in clear terms. The warnings were received. The confirmation went ahead.

Butler founded the SIF in Hawaii in the 1970s as a breakaway from the Hare Krishna movement. His teachings include Islamophobia and condemnation of homosexuality. He has publicly described American intelligence and defence agencies as power hungry institutions run by madmen. Those agencies, for roughly 16 months, answered to his most famous disciple.

Hillary Clinton had flagged the problem six years earlier. In October 2019, speaking on a podcast with former Obama adviser David Plouffe, Clinton called Gabbard “the favourite of the Russians” and suggested she was being positioned as a third party spoiler candidate. Gabbard responded by calling Clinton “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party.” Clinton’s spokesman, asked point blank whether Clinton meant Gabbard, replied: “If the nesting doll fits.”

The concern behind Clinton’s remark was not invented. Gabbard had made an unannounced private visit to Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017 while still serving as a sitting member of Congress. After a 2017 sarin attack on Syrian civilians killed dozens of people, she declared herself “sceptical” that Assad was responsible. That conclusion was contradicted by U.S. intelligence agencies, the United Nations, and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. She went into the DNI job still holding that position.

She had spent years amplifying claims that U.S.-funded laboratories in Ukraine were potential bioweapons facilities, an argument pulled directly from Russian state media. She later issued a clarification insisting there was a meaningful difference between “biolabs” and “bioweapons labs” and that she had experienced “miscommunication.” On her last days in office, she released declassified documents alleging the United States had funded more than 120 biological laboratories in over 30 countries. The framing was not ambiguous.

In March 2025, she testified before Congress that Iran was not close to building a nuclear weapon. Trump publicly described her as “softer” on Iran than he would like. By June 2025 she had reversed course entirely, declaring Iran could build a nuclear weapon in weeks, and blamed media misrepresentation for the apparent contradiction.

In January 2026, she was personally present at an FBI raid on a Fulton County, Georgia election office, where agents seized ballots related to the 2020 presidential election. Democrats called the participation a direct violation of the DNI’s statutory mandate. Gabbard said Trump had requested her presence and that she possessed “broad statutory authority” over election security.

In December 2025, she claimed the city of Paterson, New Jersey was planning to impose Islamic law. Paterson’s mayor rejected the claim outright. Senator Cory Booker called her statements dishonest. There was no follow-up correction from Gabbard.

Through all of it, she moved in close orbit with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Both were added to Trump’s presidential transition team in August 2024 after endorsing him within the same week. They were confirmed by the Senate on the same day in February 2025, each by a 52 to 48 margin, each with Mitch McConnell as the sole Republican in dissent. Two former Democrats carrying portfolios of debunked claims, each clearing the Senate by a single defection.

More than 100 former national security officials had signed a letter opposing her nomination. McConnell voted no citing her record on Russia and China. The intelligence community itself had raised formal objections. None of it held.

What the Washington Post has now documented is the completion of a portrait that was already mostly visible. A woman raised inside a religious group that survivors call a cult. Directed for years by a reclusive guru who publicly despised the institutions she would come to lead. Repeating Russian narratives on Syria, Ukraine, and bioweapons. Reversing positions under political pressure and denying she had done so. Confirmed as America’s chief intelligence officer despite warnings from over a hundred national security professionals, a former Secretary of State, and a Republican Senate leader.

The Senate saw all of it. It confirmed her anyway.

The system did not fail to see Tulsi Gabbard clearly. The system saw her clearly, and chose her regardless. That is not a malfunction. That is the system functioning exactly as the people who built it intended.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Washington Post, “Tulsi Gabbard, her guru and the mysterious messages that helped shape her political career,” June 21, 2026

Honolulu Civil Beat, “Senators Urged to Examine Gabbard’s Deep and Intense Ties to Hawaii Sect,” December 2024

NBC News, “Hillary Clinton says Russia grooming third party candidate,” October 2019

Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, “Tulsi Gabbard as US intelligence chief would undermine efforts against chemical and biological weapons,” February 2025

NBC News, “Trump’s pick for top intel job accused of parroting Russian propaganda,” November 2024