America’s New Detention Empire Is Growing Faster Than Anyone Wants to Admit

There are moments in history when a country quietly crosses a line. Not with a speech. Not with a declaration. Not even with tanks in the streets. The line is crossed through bureaucracy, contracts, concrete, and silence.

That is what is happening in the United States right now.

As of May 2026, the American immigration detention system has exploded into one of the largest mass civilian detention infrastructures in the Western world. ICE is now operating or using roughly 225 detention facilities across the United States, holding more than 73,000 people in custody, the highest number in the agency’s history. Entire warehouse complexes are being converted into mega detention sites capable of holding thousands of detainees each.

And buried beneath the language of “processing centres” and “border enforcement” is the reality nobody in power wants discussed openly. People are dying inside these facilities at an accelerating rate.

Multiple detainees have already died in ICE custody in 2026 alone, including suicides inside privately operated facilities that have long histories of abuse allegations, solitary confinement, medical neglect, overcrowding, contaminated water complaints, and excessive force incidents.

But there is an even darker claim now circulating through activist networks, investigative communities, detention watchdog groups, and local municipal opposition movements. Reports and allegations have emerged online alleging certain future ICE mega facility plans may include industrial cremation infrastructure or contracted body disposal capabilities tied to mass fatality contingencies.

At this time, there is no verified public evidence proving ICE detention centres currently contain operational crematoriums for detainees.

That distinction matters.

Because the truth is already horrifying enough without inventing details.

The documented reality is that the United States government is rapidly building a detention apparatus on a scale not seen in modern American history, while deaths, suicides, force incidents, and abuse allegations continue to rise inside a system largely outsourced to corporations whose profits depend on human incarceration.

And the corporations cashing in on this system are not hiding.

The GEO Group.

CoreCivic.

GardaWorld Federal Services.

These companies sit at the centre of the detention industrial complex now spreading across America. They receive enormous federal contracts to build, expand, staff, transport, monitor, and operate detention facilities. The more detainees ICE holds, the more money these corporations make. It is one of the purest examples of monetized human confinement in modern North America.

The GEO Group operates facilities like the Aurora ICE Processing Center in Colorado, the Montgomery ICE Processing Center in Texas, and the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center. Reports tied to GEO run facilities include overcrowding, solitary confinement concerns, sanitation complaints, and attempts to block health inspections.

CoreCivic operates the Stewart Detention Center in Georgia, where multiple detainee suicides have occurred over recent years. The facility has repeatedly faced accusations involving medical neglect and abusive confinement conditions.

Meanwhile, ICE itself continues expanding its infrastructure through what has internally been described as a “Detention Reengineering Initiative”, with reported plans capable of detaining up to 100,000 immigrants at a time. Warehouse facilities in Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, and New Jersey have either been purchased, proposed, or challenged in court.

Think about what that means for a moment.

Warehouses.

Not rehabilitation centres.

Not humanitarian shelters.

Warehouses.

Industrial scale holding sites designed for rapid intake, rapid processing, and mass detention.

The language matters because governments always sanitize what they are doing before the public fully understands it.

The same system now includes growing reports of violent force escalation inside facilities. Whistleblower documents reviewed by major media organizations describe pepper spraying detainees protesting medical neglect, food shortages, water shutoffs, and confinement conditions. Force incidents reportedly increased dramatically during the first year of Trump’s second administration.

This is no longer simply an immigration debate.

It is a moral debate.

A constitutional debate.

A human rights debate.

And perhaps most dangerously, it is becoming a normalization debate.

Because once a country accepts mass detention infrastructure as ordinary, it rarely stays limited to one targeted group forever.

History has demonstrated that lesson repeatedly.

The United States is now constructing an internal enforcement architecture with enormous surveillance powers, privatized detention networks, militarized raids, and expanding legal authorities justified through fear and political polarization. Once built, systems like this rarely shrink voluntarily.

They evolve.

They expand.

And eventually they seek new purposes.

The most disturbing part is not even the facilities themselves.

It is how quickly the public has become desensitized to them.

Adam Coleman

Sources:

Washington Post

The Guardian

Associated Press

CBS News

NPR

Axios

ICE Detention Statistics FY2026

Columbia Law Review

Texas Observer

Project South

Washington Department of Health filings

Global Detention Project