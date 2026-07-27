AdamColeman’s Newsletter

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Gaslight Phoenix's avatar
Gaslight Phoenix
1hEdited

Because very additional second of war makes the war mongers, the ‘defense companies’ and the AI stock speculatorsx along with the financial ecosystem of suppliers, ever richer in stock markets.

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Lynn Matsuoka's avatar
Lynn Matsuoka
3h

WHY is he still there allowed to wreak havoc on our Country and the world? And use up the taxpayers’ treasurey For his own personal purposes.

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