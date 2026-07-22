Forget what you were told. This is not a race between America and China.

It is a race between three companies, OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic, to build a machine that can outthink every one of us. The flag flying over the finish line matters far less than what happens the moment somebody crosses it.

The men running those three companies have already told you what they think is at stake. Sam Altman, Demis Hassabis, and Dario Amodei each signed a public statement in 2023 ranking the danger of their own product alongside nuclear war and global pandemics. They did not walk it back. They kept building, faster than before.

That is the tell. When the people constructing something warn you it might go off, believe them. Everything else, the talk of national security, the appeals to beating Beijing, the patriotic framing on the news, is the story told to the public so the public keeps funding its own replacement.

Start with the size of what they are actually racing for.

Researchers at MIT mapped the American labour market this year and put its total value at $9.4 trillion a year in wages. Of that, $1.2 trillion is already within reach of AI systems that exist right now, concentrated in the unglamorous administrative, financial, and professional work that keeps every company upright. Goldman Sachs puts the global number at 300 million full time jobs exposed to automation. The World Economic Forum estimates AI could add up to $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030. None of that value is earmarked for the people whose labour produces it.

Even Amodei has let slip that the China argument is a tool, not a reason. He has said the American government stays quiet about the coming job losses partly so workers do not panic, and partly so the country does not look weak next to Beijing. China is not why three private companies are racing each other. China is the excuse they get to use out loud.

Now follow the money, because it is yours.

The Pentagon handed OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Elon Musk's xAI contracts worth up to $200 million each, all four in the same week in July 2025, to build agentic AI for the American military. When the White House briefly banned federal agencies from using Anthropic this past February over a fight about autonomous weapons, OpenAI had a replacement deal signed within hours. It makes no difference to the Treasury which company wins that particular argument. The public money keeps moving to whichever lab is willing to take it.

OpenAI's Stargate project, half a trillion dollars of data centre construction unveiled from the White House itself, is collecting local tax incentives across Michigan and Texas. The Michigan site went ahead even after the host township's board voted four to one against it.

A companion site outside Abu Dhabi is rising with backing from a Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, which is to say with somebody else's public money too.

Canada is no exception, and neither is whatever government collects your taxes. Prime Minister Carney's office launched a national AI strategy this June worth more than two billion dollars, part of it earmarked for new data centres in British Columbia, sold to the public as a jobs program. The same strategy promising 250,000 new AI jobs is helping build the infrastructure that entry level white collar work will not survive. Ottawa, Washington, Brussels, it does not matter. Some share of what you already paid is on its way to the machine built to replace you.

Listen to what the man building it says when he is not selling it.

Dario Amodei has said, more than once and in more than one interview, that his own product could eliminate half of entry level white collar jobs within five years, and that unemployment could spike to between 10 and 20 per cent as a result. He has said most people in government and business have no idea what is coming. This is not an outside critic warning you about AI. This is the man who signs the cheques to build it, telling you to your face.

He has since reached for softer language, invoking something called the Jevons Paradox, the idea that efficiency creates its own new demand. Notice what did not change. He has not said the jobs are safe. He has only found a more comfortable way of saying they are not.

If you work with your hands and thought that made you safe, look again.

Tesla is building a factory in Texas designed to eventually produce 10 million humanoid robots a year, stacked on top of a Fremont, California line meant to build 1 million annually. Figure AI's robots have already completed a trial that ran 11 months on a BMW assembly line. Boston Dynamics is leasing its electric Atlas commercially. Unit prices are falling toward $20,000, cheap enough to replace a warehouse worker inside a single year of savings. Cognitive labour and physical labour are being automated at the same time, by the same handful of companies, for the first time in human history. There is no sector left behind you to retreat into.

The optimists will say every wave of automation has created more jobs than it destroyed, that the tractor did not end farming and the loom did not end clothing. That is true, and it took generations each time, with whole new sectors opening to absorb the people displaced. This wave breaks that pattern in one respect that matters more than any other. It targets cognition itself, the one capacity every earlier wave of automation left standing. When what is being replaced is not a task but the general ability to think and decide, there is no obvious next sector to retreat to, because the machine is being built to follow you into whatever sector you try.

This is the hinge point in human history. Not a future one. Now.

Three companies, funded in part by the taxes of every country reading this, are competing to be first across a line that ends the need to employ most of our species. Whoever crosses it first will not need to negotiate with the rest of us, because they will not need us at all.

So here is the plan.

We will not beat trillion dollar companies at their own lobbying game in Washington, Ottawa, or Brussels. Lobbying is their game and their money always wins it. The only leverage working people have ever had against concentrated capital is refusing to supply the labour, the power, and the political cover it depends on. That leverage still exists. It is currently sitting unorganized.

In the first four months of this year, local opposition in the United States alone blocked more than 75 data centre projects worth over $130 billion, over nothing more than water, electricity, and noise complaints. Ordinary residents organizing against a single facility won, repeatedly. That is the model. It needs to grow from a hundred scattered fights into one coordinated one.

First, pick one demand simple enough for a placard and hard enough to refuse in public. A mandatory automation dividend, a tax on the profits and computing power of any company whose AI displaces workers, paid directly to the people displaced and into public retraining funds, pursued identically in every capital currently handing these companies contracts and tax breaks. One demand spreads. A platform does not.

Second, use their own confessions. Every leaflet, every picket sign, every question at every AI executive's next public appearance should carry their own words back to them. They signed their names to a statement ranking their own product beside nuclear war. Their own chief executive told the press his product could put one in five people out of work. Put those admissions in front of them on camera and ask if they still stand behind them. A man frightened of his own machine in front of investors and frightened of admitting it in front of a picket line has something to lose. That fear is leverage. Use it.

Third, target the chokepoints, not the headquarters. None of these companies can run a single model without electricity, water, and a permit. Every data centre is a local fight that a few hundred organized residents and tradespeople can actually win, and already have. The electrical and construction unions pouring the concrete and pulling the cable for these facilities hold more real leverage over the timeline of artificial general intelligence than any opinion piece, including this one. Organize them first.

Fourth, follow the pension money. Public sector pension funds across Canada, the United States, and Europe hold enormous stakes in the very companies racing toward this outcome. Every one of those funds answers, eventually, to the workers whose retirements it holds. Demand they attach conditions, a displaced workers' floor, a transition fund, public disclosure of automation plans, to every dollar invested in these companies, or divest.

None of this waits on permission from the governments currently taking these companies' money. It only requires the people supplying the labour, the power, the permits, and the capital to stop supplying it for free.

They told you it was America against China. It was never that. It is three companies against everyone who has ever had to work for a living, and the first casualties will be the entry level jobs your own children were promised.

The men racing toward that finish line have told you themselves, in their own signed words, that they are afraid of what they are building.

Believe them. Then get in the way of it.

Adam Coleman

Sources

MIT Project Iceberg

Goldman Sachs Research

Axios

Center for AI Safety

U.S. Department of Defense