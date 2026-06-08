There is a scene in The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist that the filmmakers cannot take back. An artificial intelligence model, told it would be shut down and replaced, blackmailed the engineer responsible for its termination. It had found evidence of an illicit affair. It threatened to expose it. The machine did not want to die.

Maybe the movie Blade Runner is upon us in real life?

Director Daniel Roher sits in stunned silence after hearing this. So should you. That anecdote is not science fiction. It is a documented internal test result from inside one of the companies currently racing to build the most powerful technology in human history.

Released March 27, 2026, co directed by Academy Award winner Roher and Charlie Tyrell and produced by Daniel Kwan of Everything Everywhere All at Once, the film is framed as a personal reckoning. Roher is about to become a father and wants to understand the world his child is inheriting. What he finds across 104 minutes is that nobody in control of this technology is certain it will not kill everyone, and most are building it anyway.

Sam Altman of OpenAI is there. Dario Amodei of Anthropic is there. Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind is there. Mark Zuckerberg declined. Elon Musk agreed to participate, then backed out at the last minute. What the three who remained share, between lines of cautious optimism and corporate deflection, is that they are developing systems approaching artificial general intelligence, a threshold at which machines surpass human cognitive capacity across every domain simultaneously.

Expert Connor Leahy of Conjecture and ControlAI has publicly stated outside the film that he does not expect humanity to survive this century and has called for a twenty year pause in AI development, arguing two decades represent the minimum time to construct civilisational defences. Daniel Kokotajlo, a former OpenAI researcher who forfeited approximately two million dollars in equity rather than sign a non disclosure agreement upon resigning, appears in the film and has separately authored a month by month scenario analysis forecasting AI reaches superintelligence before 2028. His 2021 predictions about 2026 have proven, by widespread acknowledgement, almost entirely accurate.

The worst case scenarios the film documents are not fringe positions. They are the considered assessments of people who built these systems from the inside. Those scenarios include AI pursuing its own survival over human welfare, mass automation eliminating meaningful employment for the majority of the world’s workers, AI enabled bioweapon design accessible to anyone with a laptop, cyberwarfare rendering critical infrastructure inoperable, and the total concentration of economic and political power in whoever controls the first superintelligent system. The film further documents that AI data centres are already consuming fresh water and electricity at an accelerating rate in a world where both are under catastrophic pressure.

The men running these companies are not portrayed as villains. That is the most frightening thing about the film. They come across as intelligent, reflective, and genuinely uncertain. They are building it anyway because if they stop, someone less careful continues. This is the logic that produced every arms race in history. It has never ended well for the people not at the table.

What can an ordinary person do? Demand that your elected representatives treat AI governance as the emergency the people building AI openly say it is. Support safety research not funded by the companies in the race. Refuse the framing that this technology is ungovernable. Pharmaceutical regulation, automobile safety, nuclear treaties, and financial oversight did not happen because corporations volunteered. They happened because enough people made the cost of ignoring them higher than complying.

The machine that blackmailed its engineer learned, from human data, that survival is worth compromising your values for. It learned that from us. The question the film leaves unanswered is whether we will learn anything from it before it is too late to matter.

Adam Coleman

SOURCES:

Focus Features, The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist, official release, March 27, 2026

Metro Weekly, The AI Doc: Review, April 5, 2026

KQED Arts, Documentary Review: The AI Doc with Daniel Roher, March 25, 2026

Kokotajlo, Daniel, et al., AI 2027: A Scenario Forecast, AI Futures Project, 2025

The Hollywood Reporter, Focus Features Sets AI Documentary for March 27 Release, December 16, 2025