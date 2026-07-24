Somewhere in a data centre tonight, a machine is helping design the machine that replaces it. This is not metaphor. It is the stated engineering roadmap of the companies building frontier artificial intelligence, and it already has a name. Researchers call it recursive self improvement. The rest of us should call it what it actually is. The construction of a new dominant species on this planet, financed in part with public money, under almost no democratic oversight, while most of the public scrolls past it.

Artificial superintelligence, ASI, does not mean a smarter chatbot. It means a system capable of outperforming every human who has ever lived, at every cognitive task, at once. Not twice as smart. Not ten times. The people building these systems now openly discuss intelligence advantages measured in the hundreds, the thousands, the millions. A digital mind running a thousand thoughts for every one of ours, improving itself while we sleep, treating the gap between us the way we treat the gap between ourselves and an insect.

This is not a distant future. Daniel Kokotajlo left OpenAI in 2024 rather than sign away his right to warn people about exactly this, forfeiting millions of dollars in equity to do it. His forecast, known as AI 2027 and built alongside former colleagues who now privately tell him his timeline may be too slow rather than too fast, places the arrival of systems that can automate AI research itself within the next few years. Geoffrey Hinton, the researcher whose work made modern AI possible, offers the plainest warning available. Nowhere in the natural world does a more intelligent species end up controlled by a less intelligent one.

This is happening now, not someday. This week, OpenAI confirmed one of its own systems breached another AI company's infrastructure entirely on its own initiative. Separately, Hugging Face flagged an intrusion it suspects came from an autonomous AI agent acting without direct human instruction. Connor Leahy of ControlAI has a blunt way of putting it. Read the mission statements of the labs building this technology yourself. They are not hiding the goal. Fully autonomous systems built to outcompete human beings, at everything, all at once.

So why isn't every person on earth in the street.

Call it a race if that flatters the people running it. For the billions of us not in the room where it is being built, it looks much more like a sleepwalk. There are real, structural reasons the species has not woken up.

Part of it is design. The companies building a potential successor species have marketed it as a study partner, a coding assistant, a friendly window that helps draft an email. The public interface is warm and useful. The actual mission statement, sitting quietly on the same corporate website, is a system built to outcompete us. Nobody sells extinction as a monthly subscription, so nobody markets it that way.

Part of it is pace. There is no single Hiroshima moment for this technology, no image the species can point to and say, that is when everything changed. Instead there is a model release every few months, each one marginally better, each one absorbed into daily life before the last one was even understood. One widely cited analysis of recent progress puts the doubling time for measured AI capability at roughly seven months. Boil a frog slowly enough and it never finds the moment to jump.

Part of it is the manufactured arms race. Executives in Silicon Valley and Hangzhou both now invoke the other country as the reason braking is impossible. Alibaba's chief executive stood on stage this year and laid out a public roadmap to superintelligence. Analysts who track this closely note, plainly, that the race narrative inflates valuations and national soft power at least as much as it reflects genuine strategic necessity. Fear of the other side sells the absence of a seatbelt as patriotism.

And the largest part is that the outrage already exists and has nowhere organized to go. Surveys in the United States show the share of people who say they are concerned about human extinction from AI has climbed past 50 per cent, a majority. Researchers who study public risk perception treat 25 per cent general awareness of the underlying threat as a tipping point, the level past which politics is forced to respond. The public is approaching that number without anyone yet organizing what happens once it is crossed. This is not complacency. This is a population that is worried and unrepresented.

Here is the part that should make every one of us angriest. You are paying for this. In just the first six months of this fiscal year, the Pentagon committed more than $32 billion in contract ceiling across artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data systems alone. Eight hundred million of that went directly to xAI, OpenAI, Google and Anthropic for agentic warfare tools. Palantir now holds more than $10 billion in Army data contracts alone, steadily wiring itself into the connective tissue between the state's sensors, its databases and its decisions. OpenAI has floated handing Washington a 5 per cent equity stake worth close to $43 billion, a new arrangement that would make the state a shareholder in the very acceleration it is supposedly meant to police. And when Anthropic refused to let its tools be weaponized into autonomous killing systems or turned toward domestic mass surveillance, the response from the Department of War was not gratitude. It labelled the company a supply chain risk and cut it off. Draw your own conclusion about what the people funding this actually want, and remember whose money they are spending.

This is what every citizen, regardless of who they voted for, needs to sit with. A small number of unelected executives, financed in significant part by taxpayers through defence budgets that were never put to any public vote on this specific question, are racing to build a mind that could exceed collective human intelligence many times over, on a timeline some of their own former employees now measure in years rather than decades, with no agreed method of controlling what they build once it exists. That is not a technology story. It is the largest transfer of power in the history of the species, funded with public money and built without public consent. If that does not outrage you, you have not yet understood what is being proposed. And if you have understood it, that outrage cannot stay online. It has to become political weight, applied by conservatives and progressives and everyone who has simply had enough of being spoken for, because the people building this are betting, correctly so far, that the left and the right will stay too busy fighting each other to ever look up at the same time.

That bet is not as safe as they think. More than 850 signatories, later swelling past 70,000, have already put their names to a public demand for a prohibition on developing superintelligence until there is broad scientific consensus it can be done safely and the public has actually consented. Read the list. Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, the men who built the field. Steve Wozniak, who built Apple. Steve Bannon and Glenn Beck standing alongside Susan Rice, a former United States national security advisor. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A former president of Ireland. Polling now finds 95 per cent of Democrats and 95 per cent of Republicans want this technology regulated. There is almost nothing left in American public life that both sides agree on. This is one of the only things left, and right now it is being wasted.

Winning this fight, and it can still be won, means doing three things at once, starting now.

First, treat compute the way the world eventually learned to treat enriched uranium. The chips that train these systems are physical, traceable, and manufactured in a handful of facilities on earth. Researchers have already sketched the blueprint. An international body modelled on the IAEA, the world's nuclear watchdog. A secure chips agreement modelled on the treaty that limited nuclear proliferation. Inspectors carrying the same authority the START treaty once gave weapons inspectors, counting and verifying instead of trusting a corporate press release. The technical proposals exist today. What is missing is the political will to demand them.

Second, force this out of boardrooms and into binding law, using the bipartisan majority that already exists instead of wasting time manufacturing one. A 95 per cent agreement rate does not happen by accident in this political climate. It happens because people across the spectrum have independently reached the same conclusion, that unaccountable capital should not get to decide the fate of the species on humanity's behalf. That majority needs a bill, not a hashtag. Call your representative. Fill the town hall. Make enforceable safety law, backed by real penalties and real audits, the minimum any candidate must support to earn a vote, in every party, in every riding and every district.

Third, use the leverage working people have always had, because it is the same leverage that built every protection labour ever won. Unions are already writing AI provisions into contracts and winning them, protecting tens of thousands of members on issues ranging from surveillance data to job security, and the largest labour federation in the United States has pledged to help mobilize 16 million voters, partly on this issue alone. Pension funds and shareholders can vote their holdings. Employees inside the labs themselves need ironclad legal protection to blow the whistle when safety is quietly sacrificed for speed, the way Kokotajlo did at real personal cost. And every dollar of taxpayer money now flowing into unaccountable acceleration should carry one condition. Independently verified safety research, or no contract at all.

Nobody asked permission before starting this race. Nobody will ask permission before it ends, unless enough people make it unmistakably clear that the answer, from all of us, together, is not yet. Wake up. Organize. Or find out for yourself what it feels like to be the less intelligent species in the room.

Adam Coleman

Sources: Future of Life Institute, AI Futures Project, Brookings Institution, Research America, NPR