In China’s Xinjiang region, the Dashixia Dam, a record-breaking 247-metre (810-foot) tall structure and the world’s tallest concrete-faced rockfill dam, has begun storing water. Completed using digital twin models, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and fleets of unmanned trucks, excavators, and paving machines, this project achieved intelligent, 3D-printing-like construction to overcome seismic and geological challenges.

Chinese AI Built Dam

Similarly, on the Tibetan Plateau, the Yangqu Dam, a 180-metre (590-foot) tall hydropower project, was built slice by slice with driverless bulldozers and automated rollers coordinated entirely by an AI scheduling system. These milestones, as of July 2026, showcase China’s use of advanced automation in harsh environments, with minimal human intervention on site.

For workers worldwide, this development is deeply concerning. Jobs in construction, equipment operation, and related trades, once considered safe from automation, now face rapid replacement. If AI can orchestrate such complex mega-projects with precision and efficiency, few manual or semi-skilled roles remain protected. These feats appear to reflect capabilities approaching artificial general intelligence (AGI), where systems learn, adapt, and coordinate across domains with human-like or superior versatility.

Online discussions around Claw AI (also referred to as OpenClaw or related variants) suggest it may have achieved AGI and is rapidly self-improving. Some posts describe multi-agent autonomy, tool use, and acceleration that hint at artificial superintelligence (ASI) arriving soon or already emerging, raising serious concerns about uncontrolled progress. Yet public panic remains limited, as society often downplays disruptive shifts amid daily priorities and economic benefits.

Governments in Canada and the United States are almost certainly aware of these advances through intelligence monitoring. They likely recognise risks including strategic vulnerabilities, mass economic displacement, potential AI misalignment, and geopolitical imbalances. Probable responses involve investments in domestic AI capabilities, safety research, regulatory frameworks, and possible national-scale initiatives. Triggering events for urgent action could include public demonstrations of recursive self-improvement, major incidents involving autonomous systems, or evidence of foreign technological dominance.

As humans, we must act decisively. Demand transparency through mandatory reporting and independent audits of advanced AI. Invest heavily in education focused on AI literacy, creative skills, and oversight roles, alongside robust social supports like enhanced income measures. Promote ethical, open innovation that augments rather than replaces people. Build community resilience and non-economic sources of meaning. Stay informed and apply pressure for coordinated pauses or safeguards if signs of uncontrolled ASI intensify.

These projects highlight both human ingenuity and the urgent need for proactive governance. The future depends on whether we steer artificial intelligence toward shared prosperity or risk obsolescence.

Adam Coleman

Sources: South China Morning Post reports on Dashixia and Yangqu dams; Tsinghua University publications; CGTN and related engineering coverage up to July 2026; public discussions on Claw AI and AGI developments.