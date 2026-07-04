AdamColeman’s Newsletter

AdamColeman’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vicki, MSN's avatar
Vicki, MSN
5h

Finally, I have concluded that over-abundance signals insatiable greed in human brains. Seems to be a trait. For millennia, it has occurred. Having specialized in co-occurring disorders in my professional work, insatiable greed is like any addiction. Now, the Epsteiners, Richy Rich, will be unwilling to face this and journalists will be prevented from discussing. However, understanding this as a human trait and limitation demands we responsibly structure human systems as democratic socialism, 1960s US tax policy that encouraged investment at home and a life worth living for more folk.

Reply
Share
John Christopher's avatar
John Christopher
9hEdited

There is tremendous pushback, the question is, how much will it take or will they in the end, take no for an answer, as town and city officials, mask the truth, saying this will be good for the local economy, but how many times do we hear such talk and in the end, it's the regular people who bear the brunt and the consequences, while CEO of big corporations, walk all the to the bank, laughing

Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam Coleman
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AdamColeman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture