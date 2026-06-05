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AMERICA- THE TWELVE WARNINGS OF FASCISM
Anthony Scaramucci Just Confirmed What Laurence Rees Already Proved: America Is Living Inside the Nazi Playbook
7 hrs ago
•
Adam Coleman
6
3
Israel- A Foreign Army in the Machinery of American Democracy
The US Military and Israel’s IDF have officially joined forces
9 hrs ago
•
Adam Coleman
12
3
12
Iran Has Nuclear Bomb(s)
IRAN - NUCLEAR BOMB WAS ACHIEVED SOON AFTER TRUMP PULLED OUT OF THE JCPOA OR POSSIBLY BEFORE
11 hrs ago
•
Adam Coleman
36
7
8
The Ghost of Tammany Hall Is Watching and Smiling
Trump and Boss Tweed
Jun 4
•
Adam Coleman
4
1
3
North Americans Are Not Free. Canadians and Americans Are Just Too Tired, Too Broke, and Too Distracted to Notice.
It’s Time to Wake Up
Jun 4
•
Adam Coleman
13
2
12
1:13
They Invited a Convicted Sex Trafficker’s Handler to Secretly Investigate 9/11. The Media Said Nothing
The 9/11 Commission Wasn’t the Only Commission
Jun 4
•
Adam Coleman
6
1
3
YOUR RETIREMENT IS FUNDING THE FIRE
The Canada Pension Plan Is Secretly Betting Against Your Future
Jun 2
•
Adam Coleman
2
1
Conspiracy Politics hits Canada
British Columbia the latest Q target
Jun 2
•
Adam Coleman
4
5
THE CONTROLLED DEMOLITION OF AMERICA
The Intentional Hollowing Out of America
Jun 1
•
Adam Coleman
11
1
6
May 2026
The Women Who Wants to Make British Columbia Into MAGA Country
The Fringe or should I say Cringe hits BC (Canada)
May 31
•
Adam Coleman
3
2
4
Politics and Survival: The Day the Left and Right Stopped Looking at Each Other
The Populist Left and Right
May 31
•
Adam Coleman
12
3
10
0:34
The White House Octagon: When the Presidency Becomes a Midlife Crisis
UFC and America's 250th Birthday
May 30
•
Adam Coleman
21
2
14
2:11
© 2026 AdamColeman
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