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AMERICA- THE TWELVE WARNINGS OF FASCISM
Anthony Scaramucci Just Confirmed What Laurence Rees Already Proved: America Is Living Inside the Nazi Playbook
  Adam Coleman
Israel- A Foreign Army in the Machinery of American Democracy
The US Military and Israel’s IDF have officially joined forces
  Adam Coleman
Iran Has Nuclear Bomb(s)
IRAN - NUCLEAR BOMB WAS ACHIEVED SOON AFTER TRUMP PULLED OUT OF THE JCPOA OR POSSIBLY BEFORE
  Adam Coleman
The Ghost of Tammany Hall Is Watching and Smiling
Trump and Boss Tweed
  Adam Coleman
North Americans Are Not Free. Canadians and Americans Are Just Too Tired, Too Broke, and Too Distracted to Notice.
It’s Time to Wake Up
  Adam Coleman
1:13
They Invited a Convicted Sex Trafficker’s Handler to Secretly Investigate 9/11. The Media Said Nothing
The 9/11 Commission Wasn’t the Only Commission
  Adam Coleman
YOUR RETIREMENT IS FUNDING THE FIRE
The Canada Pension Plan Is Secretly Betting Against Your Future
  Adam Coleman
Conspiracy Politics hits Canada
British Columbia the latest Q target
  Adam Coleman
THE CONTROLLED DEMOLITION OF AMERICA
The Intentional Hollowing Out of America
  Adam Coleman

May 2026

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